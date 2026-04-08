ILLENIUM & Ellie Goulding Deliver Emotional New Video for “Don’t Want Your Love”

NASHVILLE: GRAMMY-nominated electronic powerhouse ILLENIUM is turning up the emotion with the release of the official music video for “Don’t Want Your Love,” featuring global pop icon Ellie Goulding. Out now via Republic Records, the track stands as a defining moment from his chart-topping album ODYSSEY, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Notably, the single was the first track identified for the project, helping shape the album’s expansive sonic direction from the very beginning. Co-written by Charli XCX, Albert Hype, and Lost Boy, the song delivers a polished crossover appeal that bridges electronic and pop with ease.

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Directed by BABY and produced by Freddie Hill, the official music video leans into cinematic storytelling, bringing the song’s emotional core to life with striking visuals that echo themes of longing, distance, and self-preservation. Ellie Goulding’s unmistakable vocals take center stage, layered over ILLENIUM’s signature hard-hitting production. As the ODYSSEY era continues to unfold, the video underscores ILLENIUM’s evolution into a fully immersive, story-driven artist. Blending melodic bass, progressive house, and alt-electronic textures, “Don’t Want Your Love” captures the emotional intensity fans have come to expect.

ODYSSEY signals a bold new chapter for ILLENIUM—one defined by deeper storytelling, larger-than-life production, and a fully realized artistic vision. The album continues to gain momentum across platforms, with “Don’t Want Your Love” climbing the charts and currently sitting at #4 on both the Mediabase Dance chart and Billboard Dance/Mixshow Airplay chart.

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The release arrives amid a massive cultural moment for ILLENIUM, who is currently bringing ODYSSEY to life through his groundbreaking residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. With its immersive, next-generation production, the show has garnered widespread acclaim and extensive press coverage from outlets including Billboard, Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Dancing Astronaut, EDM.com, EDM Identity, and more.

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Adding to the momentum, ILLENIUM recently took home Pop-Dance Anthem of the Year at the 2026 Electronic Dance Music Awards for his hit single “Forever” with Tom Grennan and Alna. With over 10 billion global streams and a career defined by genre-defying collaborations and boundary-pushing live performances, ILLENIUM continues to cement his status as one of the most influential forces in modern electronic music.