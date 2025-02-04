Drew Baldridge Launches “The Tough People Fund”

Rising country music star Drew Baldridge has launched “The Tough People Fund,” a GoFundMe campaign that will highlight those individuals, families and communities that are experiencing the toughest of times. The campaign launched this morning, directing efforts to raise funds for a young fan, Baker, who is bravely battling cancer.

Baldridge was moved when he learned that Baker found strength in his hit song “Tough People,” as she underwent her treatments. Inspired by her resilience, Baldridge decided to take action and use his platform to support Baker and raise awareness for her fight.

“Tough People” Lyrics:

She was four years old when they got the news

It was in her little lungs, it was stage two

Mama spent every night by her bed

And daddy shaved his head

Talk about tough people

Yeah, there were plenty of times she could’ve gave up

But she didn’t

Nah, she fought like hell ’til she rang that bell in Memphis

The fundraiser is live now HERE and Baldridge penned a personal request to anyone interested in helping this first Tough family. Putting his money where his mouth is, he kicked off the campaign on World Cancer Day with a $1,000 donation of his own.

Dear Friends, Family, Supporters, and Kindhearted Strangers,

My name is Drew Baldridge, and as a country music artist, my life is centered around three things: farm, faith, and family. At the heart of it all, though, is a deep desire to help others—especially when hope is needed most.

I’ve recently learned about the incredible story of a young girl named Baker, and after hearing about the challenges she’s facing, I knew I had to do something to support her. That’s why I’ve set up this GoFundMe campaign to help Baker, a courageous 4-year-old battling an incredibly rare and aggressive form of cancer: ETP T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Baker’s Story:

Baker’s diagnosis is heart-wrenching. Only 15-20% of pediatric leukemia cases are T-cell, and within that group, just 11-12% have the ETP markers, which make her case even rarer and harder to treat. This cancer is aggressive and complex, and the odds are stacked against her. But here’s the truth: Baker is not a statistic. She is a fighter. A warrior with an unstoppable spirit and the unwavering support of her family, friends, and community.

Right now, Baker is undergoing Phase 2 chemotherapy, which is even more intense than the treatments she’s already been through. The road ahead is long, but we believe in her strength—and we know that together, we can help her win this fight.

The financial burden of this fight is immense. Every dollar raised will go directly to supporting Baker’s journey. Baker’s mom has had to quit her job to provide the care Baker needs, and we want to relieve some of that stress so they can focus on what matters most—Baker’s health.

How You Can Help:

This GoFundMe campaign isn’t just about raising money; it’s about building an army of support for Baker. It’s about surrounding her with prayer, love, and resources so she has every chance to succeed.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of this journey. Let’s help Baker win this fight—one step at a time.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Drew Baldridge

Country Music Artist & Advocate for Baker’s Fight

Released in October 2024, “Tough People” is already making a significant impact. Co-written by Baldridge, Luke Combs, Adam Sanders, and Jordan Walker, the song is currently climbing the radio charts nearing the Top 15. Listen to “Tough People” above. This follows the iHeart On the Verge artist’s groundbreaking achievement with his first #1 hit “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” which made history when he became the first self-funded artist to reach #1 on country radio with their debut single.

