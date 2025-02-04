BMI Buzz Showcase Is Back!

BMI revitalized its longstanding BMI Buzz showcase last night (2/03) at its new location, Bobby’s Idle Hour Tavern, featuring Gloria Anderson, Jack McKeon and Aniston Pate. The series puts promising up-and-coming songwriters who are prime for a publishing deal on display with three-song sets. Launched in 2008, the renowned series continues BMI’s commitment to nurture and develop songwriters at the earliest stages of their careers and has previously hosted songwriters such as Hannah Blaylock (2009), Johnny Bulford (2008), Joey Hyde (2011), Kacey Musgraves (2009), Heath Warren (2020), Parker Welling (2010) and more. The next BMI Buzz installment will be held April 7th with the lineup to be revealed soon.

“BMI Buzz has brought a lot of success in the past to emerging songwriters who have gone on to sign their first publishing deal,” BMI’s AVP of Creative, Nashville, Leslie Roberts said. “Songwriters continue to be the heartbeat of Music Row and through this showcase we are able to introduce them to industry heavy weights to help foster their next chapter.”

