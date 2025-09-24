Drake White Announces Star-Studded “Benefit For The Brain” Concert

Country-soul powerhouse Drake White is bringing his inspirational “Benefit For The Brain” back to the historic Ryman Auditorium on November 17, and he’s not coming alone. White has assembled an all-star lineup featuring Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Kassi Ashton, and more special guests to be announced.

The annual event supports White’s nonprofit, The Benefit For The Brain, with proceeds going to charities dedicated to three key areas close to White’s heart: mental wellness for military and veterans (especially PTSD), brain health in children and adolescents, and innovative approaches to stroke recovery and neurological treatment.

The inaugural 2023 concert was a sellout success, raising more than $253,000 while welcoming an A-list roster including Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Colbie Caillat.

For White, this cause is deeply personal. In 2019, while performing in Roanoke, VA, he collapsed mid-song after suffering a stroke. Diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), White endured seven brain surgeries under the care of Nashville neurosurgeon Dr. Mericle. With the support of his family, friends, and fans, he made a remarkable recovery and has since returned to touring and recording — all while raising awareness for brain health through this benefit concert.

White continues touring through the end of 2025, currently serving as support on the Riley Green: Damn Country Music Tour, before launching his own Keep It Movin’ Tour this fall. Looking ahead to 2026, he’ll rejoin Riley Green on the Cowboy As It Gets Tour, while also making festival appearances and sharing the stage with the likes of Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, and Colt Ford.

With resilience, passion, and purpose, Drake White’s “Benefit For The Brain” has quickly become one of Music City’s most impactful charity events — and this year’s edition promises to be the most unforgettable yet.

