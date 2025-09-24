Daniel Grindstaff Releases New Single Featuring Marty Stuart

World-class banjo master Daniel Grindstaff has unveiled his latest single, “The Death of John Henry,” now available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers. The powerful new track features none other than Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winner Marty Stuart, who brings his unmistakable mandolin to the timeless American ballad.

“‘The Death of John Henry’ has deep roots in the history of American music. More than a century old, it was a signature tune of Uncle Dave Macon — one of the original stars of the Grand Ole Opry,” Grindstaff shares. “I wanted to pay tribute to that legacy and shine a light on how the voices that built this music still influence us today. Recording a song connected to an original star of the Opry — and having American music legend Marty Stuart join in — was a huge honor. It felt less like a session and more like a conversation across time.”

Rooted in tradition, the track revisits the classic folk tale of the steel-driving man who gave everything in his contest against the machine. With Grindstaff’s banjo front and center, “The Death of John Henry” is lifted by baritone lead vocals and an all-star cast of musicians including Stuart (mandolin), Kevin Richardson (lead vocals/guitar), Kent Blanton (bass), Derek Deakins (fiddle), and Shawn Lane (tenor vocals). The song was engineered by Stephen Burwell.

The release follows Grindstaff’s recent No. 1 hit “Angel Dream”—a Bluegrass reimagining of the Tom Petty classic—which topped the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart this summer, continuing the momentum he’s built as one of today’s most exciting banjo stylists.

A proud East Tennessee native, Grindstaff has long been recognized as one of Bluegrass music’s premier talents. Alongside his band, The Uptown Troubadours, he has toured extensively and shared the stage with some of the biggest names in roots and acoustic music. His resume includes appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, performances at CMA Music Fest, and a national spotlight on Fox & Friends.

Grindstaff is currently in the studio working on a new full-length album — the highly anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed Heroes and Friends project, which featured collaborations with icons including Dolly Parton, Doyle Lawson, Paul Brewster, Jimmy Fortune, Trey Hensley, Andy Leftwich, and more.

