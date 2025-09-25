BMI Honors Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, And Tim Nichols

BMI gathered industry friends and family in its Nashville office on Wednesday, September 24, to celebrate breakout country star Zach Top and his co-writers Carson Chamberlain (BMI/Producer) and Tim Nichols (BMI) for their double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit “I Never Lie.”

The chart-topper, from Top’s debut album Cold Beer & Country Music (Leo33), is also up for two major honors at the 2025 CMA Awards: Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Hosted by BMI’s Mitch Ballard, the event spotlighted the traditional country storytelling that has quickly defined Top’s sound. During his remarks, Top thanked the industry for championing his music, while also giving credit to Chamberlain and Nichols for believing in him early in his career.

In recognition of the milestone, each songwriter was presented with a custom BMI Taylor 210e DLX guitar. The evening ended with another surprise — an early birthday cake for Top, who launches his Cold Beer & Country Music fall tour tomorrow (September 26).

The celebration comes during a banner year for the six-time CMA nominee. This summer, Top released his sophomore album Ain’t In It For My Health (Leo33), which racked up more than 30 million global streams in its first week.

With his traditional country roots, powerful vocals, and momentum building behind him, Zach Top is proving himself as one of Nashville’s brightest rising stars.

