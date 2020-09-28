Don McLean Announces Feature Documentary

Don McLean recently announced plans for a feature documentary, ‘The Day The Music Died: The Story Behind Don McLean’s American Pie,’ set for release at the end of 2021. The project’s producer, Spencer Proffer, is also working on the new stage play that will revolve around McLean’s catalog (which includes “Vincent,” “Castles in the Air” and “Wonderful Baby”), as well as a children’s book based on his most famous song.

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriters Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) as a top 5 song of the 20th Century. On Monday, September 28 at 5pm ET / 4pm CT McLean will take the stage and perform his classic hits and fan favorites such as “Botanical Gardens,” “And I Love You So,” “Greenback Dollar,” “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” and more. Watch the show live on The 615 Hideaway on Facebook or YouTube.

“A few weeks ago I was able to get out of the house for the first time since the pandemic and appear on a few television programs and I was glad I remembered the words to my songs,” jokes McLean. “I think that time out of the house inspired me to do it again, so I am excited to be doing this live stream show with some of my band members. I hope people are going to enjoy watching it as much as I am going to be enjoying playing again.”