Charlie Daniels’ Journey Home Project Makes Big Donation

The Journey Home Project, a non-profit veterans organization founded by the late Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels, has announced plans to forge ahead with its mission to aid our nation’s military heroes. Today, David Corlew, Daniels’ longtime manager and The Journey Home Project co-founder, revealed future plans for the non-profit and its continuance as The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP).

“Even though Charlie has passed, we will continue his legacy and stay on mission,” explains Corlew. “As we all know, the men and women that have and continue to serve our country were so important to him. Our goals are to always support the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Center at MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University), as well as our suicide prevention programs and the process of reintegrating and transitioning these great Americans back to a productive and rewarding life.”

Daniels’ wife of 55 years, Hazel Daniels, has joined TCDJHP as its newest board member.

Charlie Daniels Jr., son of the late Grand Ole Opry member, believes his father’s veterans organization is headed in the right direction. “I know dad felt it was a privilege to help give back to our brave heroes as they return to civilian life, and there is no one who knew his passion for serving veterans more than my mom,” he explains. “I know that mom will carry on his passion, and I’m sure he’s smiling from up above to know that TJHP will continue on and will be in great hands.”

Last month at the 11th Annual “A Life Worth Celebrating” dinner banquet held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, TCDJHP donated $10,000 to the A Soldier’s Child Foundation. Country star Trace Adkins, a close friend to Daniels, was on-hand to perform and assisted with the check presentation. The donation benefits children of veterans, allowing them to receive birthday gifts and scholarships to the A Soldier’s Child Foundation’s week-long Journey Camp.

When COVID-19 restrictions ease, TCDJHP plans to continue with its yearly events including the “Charlie Daniels Patriot Award Dinner,” normally held in the fall at Nashville’s Palm Restaurant. TCDJHP is also planning for an upcoming songwriting collaboration/partnership with Tennessee-based Operation Song and Texas-based Warriors Heart. Both organizations are dedicated to the well-being of U.S. military vets.