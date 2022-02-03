Dolly Parton to Host 57th ACM Awards Las Vegas!
Dolly Parton to host the 57th ACM Awards in Las Vegas

Dolly Parton To Host 57th ACM Awards

Jerry Holthouse February 3, 2022 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 22 Views

Buy Tickets

Dolly Parton will host the 57th ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium March 7 on Amazon Prime Video. Co-hosts will be announced at a later date and the nominees will be announced next week. She first hosted the ACM Awards was back in 2000.

“Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host and a 13-time [ACM winner],” says Academy CEO Damon Whiteside. Parton has earned many nominations since her first Top Female Vocalist award in 1970, and she’s won 10 ACM trophies since.

It’s been quite a week for Parton as she was also just named a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets

Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?
GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Sean Stemaly To Perform Free Concert At Jason Aldean’s Kitchen

Rising star Sean Stemaly’s debut album, PRODUCT OF A SMALL TOWN, is dropping on February …