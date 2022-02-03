Dolly Parton To Host 57th ACM Awards

Dolly Parton will host the 57th ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium March 7 on Amazon Prime Video. Co-hosts will be announced at a later date and the nominees will be announced next week. She first hosted the ACM Awards was back in 2000.

“Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host and a 13-time [ACM winner],” says Academy CEO Damon Whiteside. Parton has earned many nominations since her first Top Female Vocalist award in 1970, and she’s won 10 ACM trophies since.

It’s been quite a week for Parton as she was also just named a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

