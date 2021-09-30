Dolly Parton To Headline First Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye ﻿Concert

3rd Eye Hi, The Joseph Family Foundation, and The Pam Goodwin Show will host Nashville’s First Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert and VIP Cocktail Hour in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater on Sunday, October 24, 2021 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Join Dolly Parton, Artimus Pyle Band, Linda Davis, Collin Raye, Dennis Quaid and many others for an evening full of music, movement, and celebration with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Promotional partner, iHeartMedia, will be covering the exciting highlights planned for the benefit.

Doors open for VIPs at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for regular ticket holders. Event attendees can shop luxury vendors from around the country before the event begins. VIP tickets include an exclusive cocktail hour, silent auction, passed hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar from 6-7 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye and cannot wait for this fantastic show,” said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. “Funds raised by this event will help us accelerate the pace of progress and ensure that everyone living with breast cancer today can get the care they need. Together, we can ensure that no one faces this disease alone.”

The Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert will showcase a glimpse of Nashville’s greatest upcoming talent and world-renowned headliners. Come in your finest black tie, blue jean attire! Guests will listen to testimonials from breast cancer survivors, speak with professionals in the health and wellness industry, and hear from the writers behind the hit song, “Pink.”

Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” star, Captain Sandy, will share her story, the importance of early detection, and the need for annual mammograms. Before the show, Captain Sandy will host an exclusive VIP Meet and Greet reception for the largest donors and high-level sponsors. Additional featured VIP guests include “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The live concert will be emceed by former Ford model and Home Shopping Network icon, Stacey Schieffelin and co-host of The Bobby Bones Show, iHeartMedia’s award-winning Country Radio show, Amy Brown.

To purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, and learn how you can Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye, visit website today.



