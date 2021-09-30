WATCH: Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull In “Where The Country Girls At”

Trace Adkins enlists five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and Pitbull in the official music video for their current single, “Where The Country Girls At,” letting loose for a clip with good times written all over it.

Directed by David Rousseau, the video finds worlds colliding in unexpected style – just like the anthem itself. Featuring all the sunshine and oceanfront luxury of Miami, plus the rowdy energy of a true honkytonk heaven, three very different superstars team up with a single goal in mind: To get the party started. The brand-new music video will air with CMT across the ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard in the heart of New York City, as well as running on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT.com. Tune in tomorrow (9/30) to Entertainment Tonight for exclusive interviews with Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan with behind-the-scenes footage of the filming of the music video.

“Luke lives right down the road…” Adkins jokes when asked why choosing Luke Bryan and Pitbull for the track. “And Pitbull we were like who could we ask who will absolutely tell us ‘no’? Pitbull. And then he said ‘yes’ and I couldn’t believe it. He’s been awesome to work with and he’s been very gracious with his time and talent and we’re just ridin’ on his coattails.”

The clip was filmed in part at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in downtown Music City, while Shein and Wrangler provided clothing for the trio and dancers’ looks.

Written by Monty Criswell, Derek George and Michael White, “Where The Country Girls At” is from Adkins’ newly-released 13th studio album, THE WAY I WANNA GO (Verge Records), and just a taste of what outlets like Billboard have dubbed a “creative tour de force.” The special anniversary project is on Verge Records and distributed by global music giant ONErpm.

The project marks 25 years since Adkins debuted with the PLATINUM-certified album, DREAMIN’ OUT LOUD, and with its release last month, features a sprawling 25-song track list to match – along with the Grand Ole Opry member’s smooth baritone vocals, signature Country charisma and bold stylistic flair.

Sampling styles and influences from across his chart-topping career, other standouts on the project include collabs with Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, Snoop Dogg, plus Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Adkins has previously shared tracks like “Got It Down,” “Empty Chair” and “Heartbreak Song,” among others.

The Louisiana native recently finished up a stint as the featured guest on Blake Shelton’s FRIENDS & HEROES TOUR 2021 and will continue performing headline dates and more through the end of the year. Premiering in January, Adkins is also part of a new drama series on FOX called MONARCH.