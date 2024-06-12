Dierks Bentley Announces “Gravel & Gold Tour”

Dierks Bentley returned to the road with his GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR presented by Jersey Mike’s this weekend. This weekend, Bentley performed fan favorites and his chart-topping reimagination of Tom Petty’s classic “American Girl” along with special collaborations with anticipated opener Chase Rice and honky-tonk newcomer Zach Top. Chase Rice joined Bentley for a melody of two of his most popular No. 1 hit songs, “Somewhere on a Beach” and “Beers On Me”, while Zach Top joined Bentley to duet a special cover of the 90s classic, “Old Enough to Know Better.” Fans can relive the magic of the weekend HERE and purchase tickets for upcoming GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR dates at Dierks.com.

“There is nothing like the opening weekend of a tour. Seeing all the work that goes into building this rollercoaster of a set and show, come to life, is the greatest feeling. Even after all these years of doing it, I’m reminded every year how insanely fun it is to tour like we do,” Bentley says. “I speak for the entire band and crew when I say how much we love and appreciate the fans that come out to be part of these special summer nights and we are so pumped for the rest of the tour.”

Last week just hours before launching the tour, Bentley gave Entertainment Tonight a first look at the Gravel & Gold Tour from rehearsals, watch HERE. In addition to Chase Rice and Zach Top, the tour will feature support from Lee Brice and a diverse lineup of special guests including Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more. The Gravel & Gold Tour will continue this week throughout the Midwest, including a stop right here in Nashville on 9/7 at the Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE!

