Jelly Roll Scores His 5th Number One

Jelly Roll has claimed the top spot on the country radio charts this week with his hit song “Halfway to Hell” (listen above) from his critically acclaimed debut Country album Whitsitt Chapel. This achievement marks the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist’s fifth consecutive number one and fourth at Country radio via Stoney Creek Records. Jelly announced the news from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST’s ABC television special set to air on June 25th.

“I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio,” he said. “It’s a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I’ve never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible. I’m ready to share more music soon…very soon,” added Jelly.

Set to release new music this week (6/12) with new song “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly will later this summer officially launch the Beautifully Broken Tour starting in August.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!