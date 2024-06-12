Parking Is Cheap At Fifth + Broadway On 615 Day!

Downtown Nashville can be a nightmare for locals for a hundred reasons, top among them – parking! To celebrate 615 day and encourage locals to enjoy an afternoon downtown, Fifth + Broadway is offering special rates for its parking garage! Please see details below.

615 Day (June 15)
$6.15 parking for locals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Show your TN ID at the Music City Shop on Level 2 to redeem the discount.
https://fifthandb.com/promotions/fifth-broadway-615-day-parking-special-rate

While downtown, visit unique attractions like the National Museum of African American Museum, Assembly Food Hall and more.

