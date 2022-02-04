Deborah Allen Releasing First Album In A Decade

Deborah Allen is returning to the scene with her first album of all-new material in a decade. The Grammy-nominated just announced the upcoming release of The Art of Dreaming (BFD / Audium Nashville), available on March 18 of this year. “Blue Collar Baby,” the album’s first single dropped today, with the official lyric.

On The Art of Dreaming, Allen incorporates the best of all worlds from the writing, recording, and production. The new collection marries her creative gifts into an engaging, cohesive 12-song package that honors her rich tapestry of musical experiences.

“I’m a multi-dimensional person,” notes Allen. “When people hear my new album, they’re going to hear many influences. But, the stories and songs are at the core of it all. I hope that they enjoy the musical ride.” She co-wrote every track on the album and says songwriting is “the foundation that has sustained my career.”

Half of the songs are new, and the other half are a few of the singer’s favorites she kept in her back pocket. “Blue Collar Baby,” which Allen wrote with Al Anderson, is just such an example. An up-tempo country rocker that begs for a dance floor, “Blue Collar Baby” is a celebration of hard-working, American men. Allen performs the new tune on this weekend’s edition of Huckabee on TBN.

“Blue-collar workers are the backbone of our country,” Allen says. “The real people who make up America, that’s what this song is about.” The Art of Dreaming draws from the deep well of Allen’s Delta influences: Memphis Soul, Rockabilly, Gospel, Delta Blues and of course, Nashville Country. Allen explains it’s an album that lands “somewhere between Memphis and Nashville.”

The singer/songwriter remains true to her vision throughout her phenomenal journey of hits and accomplishments in every facet of her career. From her discovery by Roy Orbison to her friendship with Shel Silverstein, her classic duets with Jim Reeves and George Jones, her work with Prince, and her current release, The Art of Dreaming, Allen creates art on her own terms.