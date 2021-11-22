Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart & Hank Williams Formally Inducted To CMHF

Last night Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart and Hank Williams Jr. became the 140th, 141st and 142nd members of the Country Music Hall of Fame as they were formally inducted during a star-studded Medallion Ceremony in the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Dillon, Stuart and Williams Jr., who received country music’s highest honor, were treated to heartfelt tributes and inspired performances of songs they wrote or made famous. These tributes, performed by artists who are always a surprise to both the audience and the inductees, are an annual highlight of the museum’s Medallion Ceremony. The following is a list of the artists who paid tribute to each inductee, as well the Hall of Fame members who were personally selected by each inductee to present them with their medallions.

Marty Stuart

Stuart, a singer, songwriter, producer, archivist, photographer, television host and spokesman for the history and traditions of the music that he holds so dear, was honored by:

Pastor Evelyn Hubbard performing “It’s Time to Go Home”

Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris and Charlie Worsham with “Tempted”

Ashley McBryde singing “The Observations of a Crow”

Medallion Presentation: Country Music Hall of Fame member and Stuart’s wife, Connie Smith

Dean Dillon

The following artists paid homage to master songwriter Dillon, who has written for many country luminaries, including Jim Ed Brown & Helen Cornelius, Kenny Chesney, Vern Gosdin, Toby Keith, George Strait and Keith Whitley:

Kenny Chesney with “A Lot of Things Different”

Brittney Spencer performing “Tennessee Whiskey”

Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait singing “The Chair”

Medallion Presentation: Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait

Hank Williams Jr.

Son of Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams, Williams Jr. has charted more than 100 times, with 10 of those records reaching #1 on the Billboard country singles chart. Williams Jr. was recognized by:

Shooter Jennings with “Feelin’ Better”

Eric Church singing “A Country Boy Can Survive”

Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson performing “The Blues Man”

Medallion Presentation: Country Music Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee

The ceremony concluded with a performance of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” by Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith.