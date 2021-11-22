Kentucky Headhunters To Make Opry Debut Dec. 4

During all of their years as entertainers, GRAMMY® Award-winning southern rock, blues and country group The Kentucky Headhunters have never performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. That all changes on Saturday, Dec. 4 when the boys from the Bluegrass State walk into the Opry’s hallowed wooden circle for the very first time.

“I must say The Kentucky Headhunters had to take a deep breath, twice, when our publicist Don Murry Grubbs called to say we had been asked to be on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time,” says Headhunters guitarist and vocalist Richard Young.

In the early ’90s when the Headhunters released their debut album, Pickin’ on Nashville, Bill Monroe approached Roy Acuff about having the group perform on the Opry stage.

“Mr. Acuff said, ‘I think they are probably good boys and would do a fine job, but let’s get ’em a haircut first,” reminisces Young. “Needless to say, it never happened. We are so looking forward to our first appearance on the Opry stage in 30 years. We still got our hair, too. Well, most of it!”

