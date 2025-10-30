Carrie Underwood Becomes Highest RIAA Certified Female Country Artist of All Time

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood has just made history. The 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner and MCA Nashville recording artist has officially become the highest RIAA Certified female country artist of all time, with more than 95 million certified units in the U.S. alone — including 22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singlesacross her solo releases and collaborations.

“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” said Underwood. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have shown up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

MCA President & CEO Mike Harris added, “This monumental achievement solidifies Carrie Underwood’s legacy as a generational talent and a true titan of the music industry. Becoming the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry.”

To commemorate the milestone, Underwood was presented with a special RIAA plaque following her recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry. The presentation included MCA executives Robert Femia (COO & EVP Business & Legal Affairs), Katie McCartney (EVP / General Manager), Stephanie Wright (EVP / Head of A&R), and RIAA’s Jackie Jones (SVP Artist & Industry Relations), along with Mike Harris.

Underwood’s highest RIAA certifications include:

“Before He Cheats” – 11x Platinum

Some Hearts (Album) – 9x Platinum

“Blown Away” – 5x Platinum

“Cowboy Casanova” – 4x Platinum

“All-American Girl” – 3x Platinum

“Church Bells” – 3x Platinum

“I’m Gonna Love You” (with Cody Johnson) – Platinum

“Favorite Time of Year” – Gold (from My Gift: Special Edition)

Since releasing her record-breaking debut album Some Hearts in 2005, Underwood has solidified her place as one of the most celebrated artists in country music history. She has earned over 100 major awards, including:

8 GRAMMY® Awards

16 ACM Awards (including a record-setting three for Entertainer of the Year)

25 CMT Music Awards (the most in show history)

17 American Music Awards

10 People’s Choice Awards

7 CMA Awards

With 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and eight albums certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, Underwood continues to redefine what it means to be a superstar in country music. All ten of her albums — including nine studio projects and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1 — have debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, a rare feat across all genres.

