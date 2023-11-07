Russell Dickerson Scores His 5th Number One

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Russell Dickerson, has achieved his fifth career No. One single on the Country Aircheck/MediaBase chart this week with “God Gave Me A Girl.” (watch above) “God Gave Me A Girl” tells the story of a narrator reflecting on how God led him to the love of his life after a string of heartbreaks. The song is available to stream HERE.

Produced by Dickerson and Zach Crowell, and written by Dickerson, Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Chase McGill, the song draws inspiration from Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, and his own journey to finding love. Along with releasing an acoustic version of the track, (listen below) the hitmaker dropped an emotional music video, featuring Dickerson sitting at a kitchen table as he acts as a narrator of a fictional couple’s love story, showcasing the couple’s humbling challenges through home video footage, wrapping up with a heartwarming ending.

“It’s no secret this is a special song for me and to have it reach No. One is really such an honor,” said Dickerson. “The fact that so many people love and can relate to this song warms my heart. Thank you to country radio and the RDFam for all their support!”

Dickerson will also wrap his “Big Wheels & Backroads” tour with stops in St. Peterburg, FL (11/10) and Estero, FL (11/11). Dickerson also recently announced an extension of the tour, which will kick off on Feb. 22nd in Milwaukee.

In addition to his tour extension, Dickerson also recently dropped a deluxe version of his self-titled album titled, RUSSELL DICKERSON: THE AFTERPARTY DELUXE. The project features the original songs along with ten additional tracks, including five unplugged acoustic versions, four live recordings of fan-favorite tracks, and a new track featuring NEEDTOBREATHE titled “Red Dirt Church.”