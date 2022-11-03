Darius Rucker Celebrates Diamond Certification Of “Wagon Wheel”

Three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker was joined by friends and peers at The Electric Jane in Nashville last week, to celebrate significant multiple career milestones: 10 No. 1 singles, including his latest “Beers And Sunshine” written together with Ross Copperman, J.T. Harding and Josh Osborne, plus the RIAA Diamond certification of “Wagon Wheel.” Only the fourth country song to achieve that feat, the 11x Platinum song already surpassed the 10x Platinum threshold for Diamond certification before the celebration took place.

“Thank you guys so much for the life you’ve given me,” Rucker shared when thanking the Country music community. “My life is so much better because I came to Nashville.”

NBC’s “TODAY” anchor Craig Melvin was also on hand to celebrate and present Darius with the RIAA Diamond trophy in honor of his “Wagon Wheel” achievement, noting that he knew he had to fly into town to honor such a great friend. In his remarks, Melvin highlighted not only Rucker’s accomplishments but also his heart and support for countless philanthropic organizations, noting “he doesn’t just donate to these causes, Darius Rucker shows up.”

Watch Rucker on CMT Storytellers tell the story of how this monster hit came about above.