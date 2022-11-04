LISTEN: Luke Bryan’s “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand”

Five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan released a brand-new song for his fans today, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.” The song was written by Bryan, Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins and is the second release of new music following his current radio single “Country On.” Listen to “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand” above.

“This is such a personal song to me,” shares Luke. “The world can be a busy place and I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”

Luke wraps his “Raised Up Right Tour” this weekend with three re-scheduled shows in Florida. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny were the special guests this year with Chayce Beckham on select dates.

For the second consecutive year, Luke is hosting the “On the Road to the CMA Awards” on Monday, November 7 at 10pm ET, on ABC, next day on Hulu. The special explores the highs and lows of life on tour, including the more private offstage moments, while meeting the artists’ most passionate and loyal fans. On Nov. 9, Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9 at 8 PM ET on ABC.