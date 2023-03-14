Luke Combs Scores His 15th consecutive #1

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.

The accomplishment adds to yet another monumental year for Combs, who will release his new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—next Friday, March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Combs continues to establish himself as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Combs will kick off his World Tour next weekend with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. The upcoming trek includes a stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, GET TICKETS HERE.