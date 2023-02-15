WATCH: Craig Wayne Boyd’s “One Line Away”

Craig Wayne Boyd is “One Line Away” from vowing to forever in his romantic new single, available everywhere on Valentine’s Day via Enteract Entertainment. Boyd wrote the soulful serenade with Trent Tomlinson and Arlos Smith.

“This song, as a lot of my tunes have been, are inspired by real life,” shared Boyd. “This one draws from those anxious moments right before pledging your love to that significant other.”

Born and raised in Texas, country crooner and multi-instrumentalist Boyd moved to Nashville with big dreams and a bellowing voice. He spent ten years working those late night honky-tonks until fate stepped in and dealt him one heck of a hand. America fell in love with Boyd on their living room couches as they eagerly watched him win season 7 of “The Voice.” Some of his most memorable moments on the show include his soulful rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Walk the Line”, his star studded performance of “Boots On” alongside Blake Shelton and the forever touching “Old Rugged Cross”. With the trophy now sitting on his mantle, Boyd is determined to bring to his #YALLER fans his most real, most raw, most country tunes yet.