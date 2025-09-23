LISTEN: HARDY’s “Dog Years”

Superstar HARDY has officially delivered one of his most requested songs. Today, the hitmaker shares “Dog Years,” a long-awaited fan favorite set to appear on his upcoming album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, due out Friday, September 26 via Big Loud.

Written more than a decade ago before HARDY had even signed his first publishing deal, “Dog Years” resurfaced last fall during his performance at a Miranda Lambert MuttNation charity event. The raw, emotional track immediately struck a chord, and fans have been clamoring for its official release ever since.

The 20-track COUNTRY! COUNTRY! features previously released singles including “Bottomland”—paired with a cinematic music video—and “Bro Country,” HARDY’s collaboration with close friend and labelmate ERNEST, which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. His current radio single “Favorite Country Song,” first shared on his COUNTRY! EP and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is also surging at country radio.

The new project follows an incredible year for HARDY. His 2024 album Quit!! topped the charts, while his JIM BOB World Tour has taken him across North America with sold-out shows, headline festival appearances, and next week, his first-ever headlining performance at Madison Square Garden.

Beyond the road, HARDY continues to give back. On December 2, he will join forces with Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore for Country vs. Cancer, a benefit concert for the American Cancer Society presented by The HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

The Mississippi native’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. Earlier this year, he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry with none other than Metallica’s James Hetfield in the audience. He has now racked up 16 No. 1 songs, surpassed 6 billion career streams, shared stages with some of country’s biggest names.

Recognized as one of country music’s most versatile and unpredictable forces, HARDY has collected five ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, three CMA Triple Play Awards, and multiple Songwriter of the Year honors from BMI and AIMP.

Tracklist: COUNTRY! COUNTRY!

Country Country

Favorite Country Song

Bro Country (with ERNEST)

Luckiest Man Alive

Car That Drove You Away

Girl With A Gun

Buck On The Wall

I’d Go Crazy Too

Take The Country And Run

Goodbye

Bedroom In The Sky (with Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Bottomland

Who Don’t

Country In Me

Gun To My Head

Keep It Country

Y’all Need Jesus

Dog Years

We’re All Gonna Die

Everybody Does

