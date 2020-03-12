Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour Has Been Postponed

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour Has Been Postponed

Jerry Holthouse

Unfortunately there may be more of this coming . . .

Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, the spring leg of Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour has been postponed. The tour has been rescheduled, and previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates as outlined below. Check venue websites for updates and further information.

From Dan + Shay:

Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there.

