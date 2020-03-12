Carrie Underwood Now A Best Selling Author

Carrie Underwood’s first book, Find Your Path, has become an New York Times bestseller, entering the highly-competitive Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous list at #2. Additionally, the book hit #1 on Amazon during its first week of publication and is currently #3 on Amazon’s “most sold” nonfiction chart.

Underwood kicked of a multi-city promo tour last week with personal appearances in Brooklyn, NY; Stamford, CT and Nashville, TN, all of which sold out in under a minute. She took over the NBC airwaves on March 3 with appearances on the 8:00, 9:00 and 10:00 AM hours of “The Today Show,” competed in a “Fittest of the Fit” challenge on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on March 6 and cooked with “Rachael Ray” on March 9. Underwood also graces the covers of Women’s Health and Parade Magazine, with extensive print and online coverage in InStyle, People, USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, and more.

Additionally, on the eve of the publication of the book, Underwood launched her new fitness app, fit52, on March 2, which is now available for download on iOS, a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey. March also marks her 5th Anniversary as founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which launched in 2015 and is exclusively available at DICK’S Sporting Goods nationwide and online at calia.com.

Since winning American Idol in 2005, fans around the world have come to admire Carrie Underwood for her tremendous talent, down-to-earth style, and dedication to health and fitness. As a multi-Platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, and lifestyle entrepreneur, it’s easy to see why fans not only eagerly anticipate each new album, but also closely follow what she does to stay fit – tracking her workouts and healthy eating tips on social media. And with her debut book, and the fit52 app, Carrie shares with readers and users a sustainable, common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel.

Throughout FIND YOUR PATH, Carrie opens up about her personal journey towards optimal health. “Health and fitness are something I am truly, deeply passionate about,” says Underwood, and urges readers of FIND YOUR PATH to “do their best most of the time.” Her mantra is that fitness is a lifelong journey—not about perfection—and this book will set her fans on a path to health, and taking care of their bodies and souls, for life.