SNEAK PEAK: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini, CMT Crossroads

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini team up for the newest installment of “CMT Crossroads,” premiering Wednesday, March 25 at 10PM ET/PT on CMT. The 70th episode taping was filmed during a special public outdoor taping at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville. Watch the duo perform Kelsea’s emotional single “Homecoming Queen” (above) and Halsey’s hit “Graveyard” below.

“CMT Crossroads” shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. The series debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and since has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few.