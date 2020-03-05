Home / FrontPage / WIN Tickets To “Taste Of Williamson”!
WIN Tickets To "Taste of Williamson! Cool Springs Galleria, Nashville, Tennessee
WIN Tickets To "Taste of Williamson! Cool Springs Galleria, Nashville, Tennessee

WIN Tickets To “Taste Of Williamson”!

Jerry Holthouse 4 hours ago FrontPage, Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 14 Views

The 18th annual Taste of Williamson, presented by Nissan and benefiting United Way Nashville, is returning on Sunday, March 8 at the Cool Springs Galleria from 7 to 9 p.m. Here is YOUR chance to WIN two complimentary tickets. Enjoy food samples from local restaurants, sip your favorite beverage, meet chefs and enjoy musical entertainment!

Win Two Complimentary Tickets
1. Go to our Facebook page (click here)
2. Like this photo
3. Follow @UWNashville

We will choose a lucky winner who likes this photo via DM.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook/Instagram.

Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?
GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Dixie Chicks Release First Song In 13 years

LISTEN: Dixie Chicks Release First Song In 13 years

The wait is finally over. The Dixie Chicks have released their first single in 13 …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020, Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!