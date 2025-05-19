Lauren Watkins To Make Opry Debut

Lauren Watkins received the surprise of a lifetime on Friday night (5/16), while on tour with Zach Top. On his Cold Beer and Country Music Tour stop in Indianapolis, Ind., the Big Loud Records songbird was invited back to stage by Top to perform a cover of Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” during his headlining set. After the performance, Top asked Watkins if she’d like to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, June 20, 2025, a milestone Watkins has been dreaming of her whole life growing up in Nashville, Tenn. Watch Watkins’ reaction here.

“Playing the Grand Ole Opry has been at the top of my bucket list for as long as I can remember,” shares Watkins. “Growing up in Nashville, I first went as a kid. To this day, I still have the same feeling of respect and awe as when I first sat in the crowd and listened to the music. It’s one of those things I don’t know if I’ll ever feel ‘worthy’ of doing, but I am so proud to have the invite and I can’t wait to step into that circle.”

On Saturday, Watkins took the main stage at former tourmate Morgan Wallen’s inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival, where she performed “I’ll Get Through It,” and announces today that the song will drop May 30. Written by Watkins with Brett Warren and Brad Warren, and produced and written by ACM and CMA winning producer Will Bundy (“you look like you love me”), “I’ll Get Through It” doubles down on grit in the no-nonsense anthem, combining razor-sharp lyrics and raw, effortless vocals to confront heartbreak head on. She shrugs it off like she’s been here before – because she has. “I’ll Get Through It” sees Watkins take another unapologetic step forward.

In April, Watkins released the first track release of “Lose My Cool,” the first single since her debut album The Heartbroken Record. Following the success of The Heartbroken Record, a 17-track debut that earned praise from Stereogum as one of the best 10 country albums of 2024 with standout tracks “Gatlinburg,” “Anybody But You” and “Settling Things,” Watkins is moving on from heartbreak and on to greener pastures.

The Nashville-bred artist join Riley Green this summer, making a special stop in her hometown of Nashville at Franklin’s First Bank Amphitheater, followed by Lainey Wilson dates in the fall.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!