Cyndi Thomson Teams Up With Ashley Monroe For “Black Celica”

Platinum-selling country artist Cyndi Thomson returns with a deeply moving visual for her latest single, “Black Celica,” (watch above) a hauntingly beautiful collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe. Directed by Zack Knudsen and Kate Clark, the video perfectly captures the emotional landscape of a love that lingers long after it’s gone.

Shot entirely outdoors in the golden hues of dusk, the video weaves together two poignant storylines: Thomson and Monroe performing in a windswept Tennessee field, and a young couple reliving the bittersweet memories of first love and inevitable goodbye. The couple is portrayed by Thomson’s real-life daughter Bella Goodman, adding a deeply personal touch to the already heart-heavy ballad.

“Watching my daughter bring this story to life onscreen added a whole new layer of meaning,” says Thomson. “This song is about love that stays with you — even when it’s long gone — and Bella and our team captured that beautifully.”

Written by Thomson, Monroe, and Mikey Reaves, and produced by Paul Sikes, “Black Celica” is a standout track from Thomson’s latest EP, Acres of Diamonds, released in May. With cinematic production, hushed melodies, and lyrical snapshots of rainy highways and champagne-lit nights, the song paints a portrait of a romance that shapes you forever.

