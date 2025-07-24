WATCH: Karissa Ella's “Growing Wings”

Rising star Karissa Ella continues her ascent with the release of the official music video for “Growing Wings,” the emotionally charged title track from her latest EP. Filmed in Nashville, the cinematic video mirrors the song’s themes of vulnerability, growth, and empowerment, capturing Ella’s signature balance of heartfelt storytelling and powerhouse vocals. (Watch the video above.)

“We shot the ‘Growing Wings’ video in Nashville, and I really wanted it to feel like what I felt when I wrote the song,” Karissa shared. “It’s a mix of looking back, letting go, and getting excited for what’s next. She’s standing in the mirror trying to hype herself up to move on and try something new—even if it’s scary. This song is all about that leap of faith and trusting that something amazing is waiting on the other side.”

The Growing Wings EP, now available on all streaming platforms, continues to solidify Karissa Ella as a rising force in country music. The seven-track project blends traditional country with modern production. With high-profile performances under her belt at Country Fest—opening for Zach Top and Dierks Bentley—and an upcoming slot at Country Concert alongside Brad Paisley, Scotty McCreery, and Gavin Adcock, Karissa is continuing to capture hearts across the country.

 ﻿

