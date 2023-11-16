Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has announced the nominees for this year’s New Faces of Country Music Show, which is scheduled to take place during CRS 2024, to be held from February 28 to March 1, 2024.

The talented artists nominated for consideration for the New Faces of Country Music Show 2024 are as follows:

George Birge (Records Nashville)

Chayce Beckham (BMG Nashville)

Dillon Carmichael (Riser House)

Corey Kent (SMN/RCA)

Megan Moroney (SMN/Columbia)

Conner Smith (Valory Music)

Warren Zeiders (WMN)

CRS New Faces Committee Chairman Chuck Aly comments, “Even as other formats become more transient, the country community’s commitment to developing artists for the long term remains. All these artists are prime examples, and the five who will be voted in as New Faces join a storied lineage to that effect.”

Co-partnered by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the New Faces of Country Music Show has been a hallmark event at Country Radio Seminar for over five decades. It showcases five emerging artists who have achieved significant success at Country Radio during the qualification period. For 2024, the qualification period spans from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023.

Voting for the Class of 2024 will be open from Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 1, at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. The final lineup for the New Faces of Country Music Show 2024 will be determined based on the five acts with the most votes.

Eligible voters must be full-time employees primarily involved in the programming, promotion, and distribution of country music. This includes professionals from broadcast radio, satellite radio, television outlets, and digital service providers while excluding those with vested interests in individual artists or musical works, such as labels, managers, agents, and publishers.

The New Faces of Country Music® Show has played a pivotal role in the careers of nearly every major country star since its inception in 1970. It continues to be a must-attend event for industry insiders.