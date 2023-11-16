WATCH: Danny Burns, “Lifeline” Featuring Bryan Simpson

It’s been a big year for singer/songwriter Danny Burns following the release of his latest project, Promised Land. The Irish-born hitmaker is excited to reveal the next radio single from the collection will be the chart-topping anthem “Dirty Old Town” featuring Sam Bush.

Following the release of Promised Land, the track instantly struck a chord with DJs. It hit the No. 1 spot on Bluegrass Today’s Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart last month. As an added bonus, the previous single “Come To Jesus” featuring Sam Bush simultaneously occupied the top spot on the Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart the same week, where it currently remains. “Dirty Old Town” is a song with deep Irish roots as it was originally released by The Pogues in 1985.

Danny Burns has recently kicked his promotional efforts into high gear. Last week he appeared in-studio in NYC at SiriusXM’s fishbowl, where he performed multiple songs that were broadcast on Bluegrass Junction. Burns also just unveiled the official video for “Lifeline” featuring Bryan Simpson which debuted last Friday on CMT (watch it above). Even without being released as a single, it’s already peaked in the Top Five at Grassicana radio.

Since the release of the lead single “Someone Like You” featuring Tim O’Brien in 2022, Burns has been extremely successful in generating waves. By putting an upbeat Bluegrass twist on Adele’s chart-topping ballad, the Roots singer went on to score his very first No. 1 hit on the Grassicana charts. Riding off of that success were follow-up hit singles “Some Might Say” and a heartfelt Bluegrass version of Sting’s classic, “Fields of Gold.” Each track on Promised Land takes the Americana/Bluegrass hitmaker’s unique approach to the forefront of the music. Burns connected with powerhouse industry veterans Brandon Bell and Neal Cappellino who both had significant contributions to the engineering, vocal production and mixing of the project. The entire record was recorded at the famous Doghouse Studio in Nashville.