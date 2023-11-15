Concord Music Publishing has announced the signing of Grammy nominated record producer and songwriter Matt Bronleewe. The worldwide co-publishing deal, effective immediately, includes a selection of Bronleewe’s catalog and all future works. Bronleewe will work across Concord’s A&R and Synchronization creative teams.

Matt Bronleewe has enjoyed a long career in the music industry, as an artist, songwriter and producer working across genres and sync. His name has appeared on over 600 records, and his songs have amassed billions of streams and over 30 million sales. Bronleewe has had multiple #1 hit songs, and his music has appeared in hundreds of placements across sync in ads, promos, TV series and more.

“I’ve known the crew at Concord for a number of years, and I’ve seen firsthand the amazing enthusiasm and support they provide for their songwriters,” says Matt Bronleewe. “I couldn’t dream up a better team of individuals to work with, and I’m excited for the creative journey ahead!”

Kourtney Kirkpatrick, VP Synchronization at Concord Music Publishing states: “We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Concord family! His impressive career as a writer and producer spans many genres, includes numerous hit songs, and countless sync placements across all media. His work continues to break barriers, and we could not be more excited to represent such a talented and versatile writer!”

Bronleewe’s music has appeared in a long list of media such as the film Birds of Prey, the trailer for The Witcher, and ads for brands such as Target, Nissan Toyota, Ralph Lauren and more. He works closely with the artist Ruelle, who was named Billboard’s “Most Synced Artist” in 2018 and continues to be listed in TuneFind’s Top Sync Artists list, collaborating on her song, “I Get To Love You” which currently appears in a campaign for Kay Jewelers.