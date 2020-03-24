Country Artists Reflect On The Passing Of Kenny Rogers

“Kenny Rogers was a pioneer in the music world. He was a friend of ALABAMA and will be missed by all. Rest in Peace.”

-Jeff Cook, ALABAMA

“Last night we lost a friend and one of the classic voices that easily melted county, rock and pop together in a way no one had done before. We will certainly miss you Kenny.”

-Teddy Gentry, ALABAMA

“With sadness I heard about the passing of a great Hall of Famer. Kenny Rogers was a special treasure to country music and the world. He will be missed by all.”

-Randy Owen, ALABAMA

“Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories — classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much. Rest in peace, Gambler.”

-Charlie Daniels

“Kenny Rogers was truly an artist of the highest caliber. As a singer, songwriter, entertainer, and actor, he opened doors and enhanced the careers of many other artists just by recording a song with them. His voice and smooth singing style enabled him to move in and out of different musical genres like walking from one room to the next. But music was not his only creative outlet. He was also an amazing photographer. Rest well my brother, you gave us a lot in this life!”

-Ricky Skaggs

“Kenny was a nice man and a great entertainer who had a way of making a song all his own. He will be missed.”

-Ray Stevens

“I have lost an old friend and the world has lost a consummate entertainer. ‘The Gatlin Boys’ did hundreds of shows with ‘Kenneth’ as we called him. More often than not, I watched from the wings as he masterfully strutted and fretted his hour upon the stage. Last night, ‘the Gambler he broke even.'”

-Larry Gatlin

“Kenny was one of the few that successfully crossed genres. I’ve been a fan from a long time back, and we will all miss his voice and style.”

-John Anderson

“To one of the old guys that taught me so much, God Bless you, Kenny. Keep an eye out for Larry Butler.” -Doug Gray, The Marshall Tucker Band “Kenny Rogers was not only my friend, he was my mentor. The void he leaves will be impossible to fill. Countless memories ‘Through the Years’ will never leave the people’s lives he so graciously touched. Rest in peace, dear friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to Wanda and his beautiful family.” -T.G. Sheppard “Kenny Rogers was a true southern gentleman. He brought sophistication, elegance and class to country music. He broke down many barriers and paved the way for so many artists. He taught me the importance of work ethic. My heart goes out to the entire Rogers family.” -Billy Dean “The world has lost a legend and a great man. He was one of a kind and such an amazing talent. Prayers to Kenny’s family from ours.” -Aaron Tippin