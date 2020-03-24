Fender Gifts Aubrie Sellers With A New Custom Guitar

Music can be a lifeline in these unprecedented times, offering hope and a healthy distraction from the barrage of news. Aubrie Sellers — an artist all too familiar with anxiety is using the downtime to up-level her creativity with her custom new Fender American Acoustasonic guitar.

“With tour schedules and work being so uncertain, I’m taking every opportunity to keep playing and creating at home and get some fresh air while I’m doing it,” says Aubrie. “Music is a constant we can always lean on in hard times.”

The songwriter/songwriter was set to play the American Acoustasonic during her now-postponed co-headlining tour with Lillie Mae, initially set to kick off in Nashville on March 26.

Billy Siegle, Fender Operations Manager, Marketing and Artist Relations — who worked with Aubrie to customize the new guitar — shares, “Aubrie is an incredible artist deserving of an incredible guitar, so with the versatility of the new Fender American Acoustasonic guitars, and our ability to personalize them, we were able to give Aubrie everything she needs for the studio, the stage and everything in-between, all in one guitar!”

Although she’s not playing her new guitar in this video, if you haven’t seen Watch Sellers at Paste Studio NYC from The Manhattan Center Streamed live on Feb 4, 2020, check it out above.