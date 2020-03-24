Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Fender Gifts Aubrie Sellers With A New Custom Guitar
Photo by Ethan Ballinger

Fender Gifts Aubrie Sellers With A New Custom Guitar

Jerry Holthouse 1 day ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 17 Views

Music can be a lifeline in these unprecedented times, offering hope and a healthy distraction from the barrage of news. Aubrie Sellers — an artist all too familiar with anxiety is using the downtime to up-level her creativity with her custom new Fender American Acoustasonic guitar.

“With tour schedules and work being so uncertain, I’m taking every opportunity to keep playing and creating at home and get some fresh air while I’m doing it,” says Aubrie. “Music is a constant we can always lean on in hard times.”

The songwriter/songwriter was set to play the American Acoustasonic during her now-postponed co-headlining tour with Lillie Mae, initially set to kick off in Nashville on March 26.

Billy Siegle, Fender Operations Manager, Marketing and Artist Relations — who worked with Aubrie to customize the new guitar — shares, “Aubrie is an incredible artist deserving of an incredible guitar, so with the versatility of the new Fender American Acoustasonic guitars, and our ability to personalize them, we were able to give Aubrie everything she needs for the studio, the stage and everything in-between, all in one guitar!”

Although she’s not playing her new guitar in this video, if you haven’t seen Watch Sellers at Paste Studio NYC from The Manhattan Center Streamed live on Feb 4, 2020, check it out above.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Jake Owen Tops The Charts

Jake Owen’s single “Homemade” hits the top of the charts across North America today, marking …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!