Concord Music Publishing Buys Cary Barlowe Catelog

Concord Music Publishing announced the expansion of their partnership with Grammy-nominated, multi #1 hit songwriter Cary Barlowe through the acquisition of a selection of his catalog of hits, including Chris Young’s “Famous Friends” and “Raised on Country,” as well as songs recorded by Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Kissel, Chris Tomlin, Rascal Flatts, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, and more.

In addition to the catalog acquisition, Concord has extended Barlowe’s publishing deal through its creative joint venture, Hang Your Hat Music, and includes Barlowe’s full catalog and all future works.

“It feels good to entrust a company like Concord with this body of songs,” said Cary Barlowe. “Knowing them personally and creatively, I am so thankful to be working with such great people! It’s a blessing!”

Barlowe has proven himself a diverse songwriter with success in a multitude of musical genres including rock, country, and contemporary/gospel. He has written nine #1 songs recorded by contemporary Christian music star Toby Mac, three of which earned Barlowe Grammy Award nominations: “Made to Love,” “I’m for you,” “Tonight,” “Hold On,” “Christmas this Year,” “One World,” “Get Back Up,” “Feel It,” and “City On Our Knees,” with “City On Our Knees” winning a Dove Award for Gospel Song of the Year.

Barlowe’s introduction to country music began when Taylor Swift included Nathan and Cary Barlowe’s song, “Untouchable,” on her multi-platinum album Fearless (2008). Barlowe’s further success in country radio consists of five #1 hits including “American Honey” by Lady A, “Where It’s At” by Dustin Lynch, “Sun Daze” by Florida Georgia Line, “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” by Billy Currington, and Platinum-certified “Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, which held the #1 spot on country radio airplay for two consecutive weeks. Young and Barlowe also teamed up for the song “Raised On Country,” which reached #5 on the country radio chart.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Cary, and now represent this additional catalog of hits,” says Brad Kennard, SVP of Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “Cary is the consummate pro who won’t be outworked. His passion for writing hits is clearly represented in this catalog, as well as the songs he’s writing today. We couldn’t be prouder to continue to build with Cary Barlowe!”

In 2015, Barlowe was awarded SESAC Songwriter of the Year and in 2017 he earned the SESAC Song of the Year Award with Billy Currington’s “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.” Barlowe has written for other major artists such as Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Chris Tomlin, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Kip Moore, Chris Lane, Dierks Bentley, Easton Corbin, Gary Alan, Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini and Steven Tyler.

The multifaceted deal was negotiated on behalf of Concord by Legal and Business Affairs team, Duff Berschback and Shawn Thompson. Barlowe was represented by Derek Crownover, Colleen Kelley, Megan Pekar and John Rolfe of Loeb and Loeb in Nashville.