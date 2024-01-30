Recording Academy, Nashville Chapter ﻿Celebrates Nominees

Last week The Recording Academy® Nashville Chapter hosted its annual GRAMMY® Nominee Celebration Wednesday evening at the Analog in midtown. Guests at the invitation-only event included nominees from diverse categories including Country, CCM, Songwriting, American Roots, Arrangement, Roots Gospel, and the all-genre Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Megan Moroney (backed by Kristian Bush) and Tigirlily Gold who offered up songs by Jessie Jo Dillon and Shane McAnally — two of the Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical nominees. Food, drinks, and lively conversation amongst industry friends and peers made for a very special evening.