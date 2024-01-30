L to R: GRAMMY Nominees Rebecca Lovell (Larkin Poe), Lainey Wilson, Megan Lovell (Larkin Poe), Carly Pearce, and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo by Ed Rode.

Recording Academy, Nashville Chapter ﻿Celebrates Nominees

Last week The Recording Academy® Nashville Chapter hosted its annual GRAMMY® Nominee Celebration Wednesday evening at the Analog in midtown. Guests at the invitation-only event included nominees from diverse categories including Country, CCM, Songwriting, American Roots, Arrangement, Roots Gospel, and the all-genre Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Megan Moroney (backed by Kristian Bush) and Tigirlily Gold who offered up songs by Jessie Jo Dillon and Shane McAnally — two of the Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical nominees. Food, drinks, and lively conversation amongst industry friends and peers made for a very special evening.

L to R: Nominees Dierks Bentley and Michael Trotter Jr. (The War and Treaty)
L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Senior Executive Director Alicia Warwick, nominee Carly Pearce, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton, and Recording Academy Managing Director, National Member Engagement & Chapter Operations Tera Healy.
L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Senior Executive Director Alicia Warwick, nominee John Carter Cash, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton.
L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Senior Executive Director Alicia Warwick, nominee Sam Bush, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton.
Megan Moroney, backed by Kristian Bush, performs at the Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Nominee Celebration.
Tigirlily Gold’s Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh perform at the Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Nominee Celebration.

