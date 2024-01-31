LISTEN: Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s “Brick by Brick”

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced that they will be releasing their new Brick by Brick EP this coming Valentine’s Day – the same day the duo kick-off their Feels Like Home US headline tour. News of the EP comes with the release of the title track “Brick by Brick” today. (listen above) The song opens with the sounds of an acoustic guitar and is anchored by the warm tones, subtle twang, and alluring cadence of the pedal steel as well as Drew & Ellie’s harmonies.

“‘Brick by Brick’ tells the slow and steady kind of love story that heals us and invites us back home to ourselves. This is the love I’ve known in Drew, and I’ll be forever grateful for it. I loved writing this song with my talented friend, Taylor Leondhart. I’m a big fan of her music, and what a joy to become friends and find in her a kindred spirit.” said Ellie Holcomb of “Brick by Brick”

The new EP is their first new music since 2023’s “Bones” single that followed 2022’s Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album – featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single “Coming Home,” a cover of Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again,” and a re-recorded version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon.” When asked about the new Brick by Brick EP Ellie shared…

“I love anytime Drew and I get to make music together. It feels old and familiar, and new all at the same time. Drew’s been traveling a lot on the road, so this batch of songs is a combo of ones we’ve written both apart and together, and I couldn’t love them more. These songs embrace steady love, dancing, and mystery, so naturally, I’m a big fan.”

While pursuing separate and equally successful career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally – adding three beautiful children to their family – and professionally – putting on annual sold-out Christmas shows, releasing an album, singles, and an EP plus some touring along the way.