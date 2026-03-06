Trey Hensley Releases Solo Studio Album “Can’t Outrun The Blues”

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist Trey Hensley has officially released his solo studio album Can’t Outrun The Blues, available now on all digital and streaming platforms via Pinecastle Records. The 10-track collection marks a major milestone in Hensley’s solo career and features an impressive lineup of collaborators including Molly Tuttle, Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, and the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Produced by renowned hitmaker Brent Maher, known for his work with artists such as The Judds, Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard, Can’t Outrun The Blues showcases Hensley’s signature blend of fiery guitar playing and powerful vocals. The album seamlessly fuses Bluegrass, Americana, and traditional Country influences into a cohesive and energetic project that highlights both his musical roots and his modern sensibilities.

Momentum surrounding the release has been steadily building in recent weeks. Hensley has been actively promoting the project with appearances on Coffee, Country & Cody on WSM Radio as well as the nationally syndicated The Big D & Bubba Show, with additional media and touring plans continuing throughout the year. Tonight (Friday, March 6), he returns to the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage before heading home to Jonesborough, Tennessee for a special hometown album release celebration this weekend.

The album’s current single, “Tucson,” continues to gain traction at radio, recently climbing into the Top Five on the Bluegrass charts following the chart-topping success of the album’s title track. Written solely by Hensley, the song is a driving Bluegrass story built around a longtime guitar riff and a cinematic outlaw narrative that has resonated strongly with listeners. Its success follows the album’s title track, which reached No. 1 on the Bluegrass radio charts and marked Hensley’s first solo chart-topper.

Additional highlights on the album include the hard-charging Americana/Bluegrass track “Going And Gone” featuring Molly Tuttle, as well as a Country-leaning interpretation of Unknown Legend originally written by Neil Young, featuring heartfelt harmony vocals from Vince Gill.

A two-time IBMA Guitar Player of the Year recipient, Hensley first gained widespread recognition as one half of the acclaimed duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley alongside Rob Ickes. He later earned a Grammy Award as a member of Taj Mahal’s Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most dynamic guitarists in modern roots music.

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for Hensley. His upcoming schedule includes a performance at MerleFest in April, an international appearance in Italy this May, and several summer dates supporting legendary acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel.

Can’t Outrun The Blues is available everywhere now. Fans can stream the album, explore upcoming tour dates, and stay up to date on all things Trey Hensley by visiting his official website.

Can’t Outrun The Blues Track Listing