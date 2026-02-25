CONCERT REVIEW: Andrea Bocelli + L-Acoustics = Perfection

There are concerts… and then there are experiences that remind you why live music still matters.

This was a bucket list concert for me. Last Monday, February 23rd, legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brought his timeless voice to a sold-out Bridgestone Arena, and from the moment he stepped on stage, it was clear this would be one of those unforgettable nights.

We were guests of L-Acoustics, and that detail turned out to be a major part of the story.

When Bocelli emerged to thunderous applause, the first note he sang felt almost suspended in air — pristine, pure and impossibly clear. There was no muddiness, no harshness, no competing frequencies. Just voice. Just orchestra. Just space. It was immediately apparent that the sound inside Bridgestone wasn’t just good — it was next level.

That’s the L-Acoustics difference.

Long regarded as the gold standard in live sound, L-Acoustics has become a true game changer in the quality and clarity of concerts around the world. They are the #1 brand chosen by the world’s largest music festivals and are installed in more than 13,000 premium venues globally — from intimate music halls and historic theaters to major sports and entertainment arenas. Closer to home, their systems power stages at Bonnaroo and Nashville’s newest live music venue, The Pinnacle.

And now, Nashville is officially part of their story.

L-Acoustics recently made Music City their North American headquarters, planting their flag inside the rapidly rising Nashville Yards development. They are located on the fourth level of the creative office building — alongside AEG Presents — in a first-of-its-kind space for the city anchored by Creative Artists Agency. The building sits adjacent to The Pinnacle, creating a powerful ecosystem where artists, promoters and cutting-edge audio innovators operate side by side.

It feels fitting that a city built on song would become home to the company redefining how that song is heard.

As for Bocelli, he was everything you would expect from a legend — commanding yet gracious, powerful yet tender. His voice soared through classics and crossover favorites with breathtaking control. Each crescendo filled the arena without overwhelming it; each quiet passage carried to the upper deck as if he were singing directly to you.

Special guest Michael W. Smith added a heartfelt dimension to the evening, his performance warmly received by a hometown crowd.

But what made the night extraordinary was how the sound allowed every nuance to breathe. The orchestra, who happened to be all Belmont students, shimmered. The strings were silky. Bocelli’s vibrato hung delicately in the air. For once in an arena setting, nothing felt lost.

Walking out into the Nashville night, one thing was undeniable: we didn’t just hear a concert — we experienced it.

And thanks to Andrea Bocelli’s once-in-a-generation voice and L-Acoustics’ world-class innovation now rooted right here in Music City, it was a reminder that when artistry and technology align, magic happens.

–Jerry Holthouse

