CMA Fest Returns June 4–7 with Star-Studded Lineup at Nissan Stadium

One of the most anticipated weekends on the Music City calendar is set to take over downtown as CMA Fest presented by SoFi returns June 4–7, once again transforming Nashville into the global epicenter of Country Music.

Hosted by the Country Music Association, the four-day celebration will culminate each night inside Nissan Stadium, where some of the biggest names in the genre — alongside rising stars — will deliver stadium-sized performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations. SoFi continues its multi-year partnership as presenting sponsor and the festival’s official bank and financial services partner.

This year’s nightly stadium lineup reads like a who’s who of Country Music, featuring Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top. The Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr. will also take the stage for dynamic mid-field performances, bringing fans closer to the action in the heart of the stadium.

Additional Nissan Stadium artists, Platform Stage performers, openers and the national anthem singer will be announced in the coming weeks — along with surprise moments that have become a signature part of the CMA Fest experience.

Fans looking to lock in the full experience can grab Four-Night Stadium Passes HERE. The pass guarantees entry to four consecutive nights of high-energy performances, unexpected collaborations and the electric atmosphere that only CMA Fest delivers.

While Nissan Stadium anchors each evening, the party stretches far beyond its gates. Throughout the weekend, CMA Fest will fill downtown Nashville with hundreds of performances across multiple daytime stages, interactive fan experiences and special events around nearly every corner. Additional daytime performers and activities will be revealed soon.

At its core, CMA Fest remains about more than just the music. Proceeds from the event support the CMA Foundation’s nationwide music education initiatives, reflecting the Country community’s ongoing commitment to giving back.

Four days. Dozens of stars. One unforgettable weekend in Music City.

–Jerry Holthouse

