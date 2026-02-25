Tucker Wetmore Celebrates His Second Career No. One

BMI opened its doors on Music Row yesterday (2/24) to celebrate one of country music’s fastest-rising stars as Tucker Wetmore toasted his chart-topping single “3, 2, 1” with friends, collaborators and the Nashville music community.

Hosted at BMI’s Nashville office and co-presented with ASCAP, the afternoon honored the ACM and CMA-nominated hitmaker’s second career No. One from his debut album What Not To. The milestone also places Wetmore among an elite group — he becomes just the 14th artist in chart history to land his first two singles at No. One within the same calendar year.

Penned by BMI songwriters Josh Miller and Summer Overstreet alongside ASCAP’s Jordan Reynolds, and produced by Chris LaCorte, “3, 2, 1” continues Wetmore’s remarkable momentum. The celebration marked Miller’s seventh No. One and Reynolds’ eighth, while Overstreet celebrated her first No. One as a BMI songwriter — a breakthrough moment met with roaring applause inside the packed room.

Emceed by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, the event felt both triumphant and personal, as Wetmore reunited with his co-writers in the middle of his current run on The Brunette World Tour. The camaraderie among the team was unmistakable, with heartfelt remarks highlighting the song’s journey from writing room to radio dominance.

Adding to the festivities, Gina Venier of Taylor Guitars surprised Overstreet with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar in honor of her first No. One — a moment that drew cheers and more than a few emotional smiles.

Sponsored by Studio Bank, the celebration also gave back. Ron Cox presented a special donation on behalf of Wetmore and the songwriters to support Face the Fight, underscoring the philanthropic spirit that runs deep in Nashville’s creative community.

Rounding out the afternoon, Green River Whiskey, the new official whiskey of BMI No. One parties, gifted attendees a commemorative bottle of single barrel bourbon in honor of the hit.

With two No. Ones under his belt and a debut album already making waves, Tucker Wetmore’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down — and if yesterday’s celebration was any indication, Nashville is more than ready for what’s next.

