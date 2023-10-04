CONCERT PREVIEW: What To Expect At Tyler Childers Bridgestone Shows

Tyler Childers is arguably one of the biggest, most dynamic country stars out there right now. It was long over due but Nashville.com first saw Childers at Bonnaroo last June and we were blown away. Childers has two shows coming at Bridgestone Arena in April and they are sure to sell out so get your tickets HERE while you can. Nashville.com was lucky enough to catch his Red Rocks show in Denver last Saturday and the show was nothing short of spectacular, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable two nights here in Nashville.

Under the enchanting glow of a full moon, Childers and his band delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. From the very first note, the energy at Red Rocks was palpable. Childers and his talented ensemble had the crowd on their feet, dancing and singing along to every song. The atmosphere was electric, with the stunning backdrop of the Red Rocks formations adding an extra layer of magic to the evening.

One of the most emotionally charged moments of the night came during Childers’ performance of “Follow You to Virgie.” As he sang this heartfelt ballad, you could feel the sincerity and raw emotion in his voice. The song, a touching tribute to his childhood friend Cody’s grandmother, struck a deep chord with both Childers and the audience. It was a truly moving moment that showcased Childers’ ability to connect with his fans on a profound level.

If the Red Rocks show was any indication, Tyler Childers’ upcoming shows at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this April are not to be missed. The energy, passion, and emotional depth he brought to the stage at Red Rocks will undoubtedly be amplified in the larger arena setting. Fans who want to experience this musical journey should waste no time and secure their tickets now, as it’s almost certain that the two April Bridgestone shows will sell out quickly. Childers is at the top of his game, and his performances are a testament to the power of live music to move and inspire. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and emotion.