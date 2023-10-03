Thomas Rhett Wraps Tour With Epic Bridgestone Shows

Thomas Rhett brought the pyro, the moves, the confetti and the hits for back-to-back sold out shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on his HOME TEAM 23 Tour last weekend. The weekend marked the end of an impressive touring year for the hitmaker, who will have played 60 shows in five countries by the end of this year, treating fans an energetic country show for fans of all ages.

Thomas Rhett started the show with a bang, emerging from a trap door built in the catwalk seated at a drum set and surrounded by fans. Wearing a custom jacket with “Nashville” emblazoned on the back that he later tossed into the crowd – a unique touch customized for every city on the tour this summer – he wowed audiences with an impressive drum solo to kick things off. The concert’s four-song opener was a great beginning to a night full of hits.

The show’s set list ran the gamut including most off his 21 chart-topping songs including “Die A Happy Man,” alongside fan-favorite songs such as “Notice” in honor of those who have followed Thomas Rhett from the very beginning. Other special moments including a set of covers from throughout the decades, a run through the crowd who stayed on their feet the entire set during both shows and dynamic lighting, confetti and pyrotechnics to compliment his biggest hits like “Craving You,” “What’s Your Country Song” and “T-Shirt.” Additionally, after releasing “Mamaw’s House” featuring Morgan Wallen last Friday, Thomas Rhett performed the song for the first time ever at Saturday’s show.