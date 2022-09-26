Craig Morgan’s Memoir ”God, Family, Country” Out Tomorrow

Country music star and Army veteran Craig Morgan has set a number of personal appearances surrounding tomorrow’s release of his memoir – God, Family, Country. Written with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper, the memoir details Craig’s road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom with over 25 Billboard charting hits. Touching, thrilling, and unflinchingly honest, Craig shares never-before-heard stories, like his covert operations with the CIA, his time as an undercover agent fighting sex traffickers in Thailand or his experiences competing in the survival TV series Beyond the Edge. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at Craig’s remarkable life.

In addition to an appearance tomorrow (September 27) on Fox & Friends (Fox News), Craig will embark on a six-city in-person national book tour, personally signing copies of his memoir – God, Family, Country. Fans across the country will have the chance to have the book signed as Craig shares all aspects of his life in his memoir.

Craig Morgan – God, Family, Country – Upcoming Appearances

September 29 – Barnes & Noble @ 5:00pm CT

1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

September 30 – Robert F. Sink Memorial Library @ 11:00am CT*

Fort Campbell, KY

*open to military members and their families at Fort Campbell

An expanded God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album will release November 11, 2022 on Broken Bow Records, featuring four new tracks including his powerful new single “How You Make A Man” that is currently climbing the charts at Country radio. Pre-save/pre-add the album HERE.

In support of the album, Craig will launch his headlining Operation Finally Home Welcomes “God, Family, Country Tour 2022” with Craig Morgan this fall in October and November including a show at the Ryman Auditorium on Veterans Day, coinciding with Craig’s God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album release.