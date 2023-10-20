Cody Jinks Debuts “Outlaws and Mustangs” Today

“Outlaws and Mustangs,” the new single from independent artist Cody Jinks, is out today via his own label, Late August Records. (listen above)

Of the single, written by Jinks and Tennessee Jet, Jinks shares, “This is a song about finding yourself. Seeking the light and what’s out there.” “Outlaws and Mustangs” is Jinks’ first release following his 2021 album, Mercy, and adds to yet another notable year for the trailblazing artist, who will be unveiling more new music soon.

Jinks will continue to tour through 2024 including 14 newly confirmed headlines shows with a stop at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on April 27th. (GET TICKETS HERE) Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and San Diego’s Rady Shell at Jacobs Park among many others. Jinks will also join Luke Combs for select dates next year as part of his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour.

Jinks has sold over 2 million tickets, released ten studio albums, sold more than 2 million equivalent units and garnered more than 3.5 billion streams across platforms with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and 1.7 billion streams on Pandora, earning him a Pandora Radio Billions Award.

Additionally, Jinks was named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year—his second time receiving the award—and earned new RIAA certifications for his songs “Loud and Heavy” (2x Platinum), “Hippies & Cowboys” (Platinum), “Must Be The Whiskey” (Platinum), “Mamma Song” (Gold), “I’m Not The Devil” (Gold) and “Cast No Stones” (Gold) as well as for his acclaimed album, Adobe Sessions (Gold).