Tribe Kelley Partnering With Mossy Oak

Tribe Kelley, the fashion brand founded by Country music star Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney Kelley are partnering with Mossy Oak, the industry leader in camouflage design and outdoor lifestyle apparel. This partnership will see Mossy Oak’s iconic Greenleaf pattern showcased on an array of Tribe Kelley’s products, resulting in a fusion of outdoor lifestyle and contemporary fashion.

The collaboration will feature the Greenleaf pattern on a diverse range of Tribe Kelley’s popular products, including the Butter Sweats, the Corset Zip Hoodie, Butter Wide Leg Pants, Ribbed Flare Leggings, Ribbed Traveler Bra, and an exclusive selection of Tribe Denim Jackets. The collaboration of Mossy Oak’s outdoor heritage and Tribe Kelley’s modern flair will undoubtedly resonate with consumers.

Brittney Kelley, Founder and Ethical Designer of Tribe Kelley, says, “Rooted in the heart of American manufacturing, Tribe Kelley is thrilled to unveil a unique collaboration that merges our homegrown ethos with the legendary Mossy Oak Greenleaf print. With a nod to our shared heritage and the landscapes that inspire us, this partnership is a testament to our dedication to quality, tradition, and the vibrant spirit of our roots.”

Previewing new music to come with his chart-rising debut solo single “See You Next Summer” and recent release “Dirt Cheap,” Tribe Kelley co-founder and GRAMMY-nominated artist Brian Kelley will integrate lyrics from his unreleased song, “Shootin’ the Breeze,” into the Tribe Kelley x Mossy Oak jacket from the collection; this union between outdoorsmen and women alongside Country music fans is the perfect launch for fall.

This lineup is available now for purchase through Tribe Kelley’s official online store, as well as their brick-and-mortar location Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, Florida.