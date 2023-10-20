Maggie Rose Signs With Big Loud Records

Maggie Rose has signed with Big Loud Records. The partnership comes as Rose readies new music that perfectly aligns with the label’s recently announced mission to sign talent in alternative genres, including Americana, indie, folk, alt-country, and more. Spearheading those efforts is VP of A&R Nate Yetton, alongside the existing Big Loud Records team, with Rose being among Yetton’s first new signings to the exciting new stable of artists.

Maggie Rose caught the ears of Yetton and Big Loud Records as she was putting finishing touches on new music to be announced soon. Though Rose is a respected fixture of the Nashville community (she was recently elected Governor of the Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter and has played the iconic Grand Ole Opry almost 100 times), Big Loud embraced the unique path she has carved out for herself. Refusing to be pigeonholed in any one genre, Rose comfortably straddles different worlds as evidenced by her dynamic performances at such varied festivals as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Fest.

A true road warrior, she has shared the stage with an impressive array of artists including Kelly Clarkson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Heart, Joan Jett, Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, and The Revivalists to name a few. She is about to embark on an extensive U.S. nationwide theatre tour with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, with more live dates on the horizon for 2024. Rose felt the time was right to join forces with the formidable team at Big Loud for this exciting new chapter as she prepares to release some of her most powerful music to date.

“Big Loud dove in headfirst and defied my preconceived notions of what I’d come to expect from a big label,” Rose explains. “They didn’t want me to change the music I was working on or ‘chase’ the trends. They understood the vision and believed in me from the outset.”

Nate Yetton comments, “Maggie is a world-class vocalist, performer, and songwriter. Earlier this year I was privileged enough to hear her new, unreleased album, and after one listen through, I knew that we had to find a way to partner with her and release this body of work via Big Loud Records. I truly believe it is her best, most undeniably authentic, compelling, and complete work to date. This is the kind of art that transcends genre and will be playing at dinner parties and on stages across the globe for decades to come.”

Big Loud Partner / Producer / President of A&R Joey Moi adds, “When I heard some of Maggie’s upcoming new music, I just loved the sound of it. The songs are something entirely their own; her voice speaks for itself. Happy that Big Loud is putting this music out and helping Maggie tell her story.”

Narvel Blackstock, Manager, Starstruck Entertainment said, “Starstruck has been fortunate to work with Maggie for the last several years. It’s been incredible to watch Maggie as she has defined her career as a vocalist, songwriter, and undeniable artist. We look forward to the future with Big Loud and looking forward to the future with Maggie.”