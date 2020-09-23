CMT Music Awards Nominations Announced

CMT unveiled the nominations today for the “2020 CMT Music Awards,” airing on Wednesday, October 21st at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT. Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show returns to celebrate music’s biggest stars and brings Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now at vote.cmt.com .

In a first for a major award show, select “2020 CMT Music Awards” nominations were revealed on Instagram Reels. See the announcement of “Video of the Year,” Female Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year” categories here.

Country hitmakers Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt andThomas Rhett will all compete for the most accolades of the evening, each with 3 nominations spanning “Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year” and “Male Video of the Year.” Other artists with multiple nominations include Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town,Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

The “2020 CMT Music Awards” will spotlight a new generation of country music stars this year with all six “Breakthrough Video of the Year” nominees – Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning – receiving first-time nominations. Super group The Highwomen and the legendary Tanya Tucker are also receiving their first nods.

The “Video of the Year” award includes 14 acts, notably Carrie Underwood, who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins. The finalists for “Video of the Year” will be announced on October 12; fans will be able to vote throughout the week until October 16 to determine the winner.

Fan voting begins today at vote.cmt.com and continues until 12PM ET/11 AM CT on Monday, October 12. The top five “Video of the Year” finalists will be revealed at that time.

The nominees for the “2020 CMT Music Awards” are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced on 10/12, with final voting held until 10/16 and announced in-show.

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)